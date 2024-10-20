13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Conservation of Energy with Rotation / Problem 3

A rollerblader moves downhill on an inclined plane with an initial velocity equal to 9.0 m/s. Suddenly one wheel weighing around 0.12 kg got detached while he was still 65 m above ground level. This wheel can be modeled as a thin cylinder with a diameter equal to 60 cm ignoring any other attachments on it. What will be the total kinetic energy of this wheel once it hits ground level?