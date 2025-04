9. Work & Energy / Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy / Problem 3

A loaded heavy construction vehicle has a mass of 9850 kg. The power output of the engine is 420 hp. The engine and transmission dissipate 15% of the power output, delivering 85 % to the wheels. Suppose 80% of the vehicle's weight is carried by the drive wheels; determine the greatest acceleration of the vehicle on a tarmac road when μ s = 1.2.