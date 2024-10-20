9. Work & Energy / Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy / Problem 4

A pick-up truck's engine delivers a maximum power of 120 hp. The truck is loaded to a total mass of 2250 kg. Inefficiencies in the engine and transmission dissipate 20% of the generated power while 80% is successfully delivered to the drive wheels. The truck's mass is distributed, so the drive wheels carry 3/5 of the total mass. When the truck accelerates at maximum acceleration (µ s = 0.90), determine the speed attained at maximum power output. Hint: draw a free-body diagram of the truck.