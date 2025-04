9. Work & Energy / Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy / Problem 5

A box is subjected to a 2D force, F = (xy2 i + 3xyj) N, which depends on the x and y positions. The x and y coordinates are measured in m. The box starts at the origin and moves straight to (0,m). The box takes a right-angled turn and moves straight to (n,m). Determine the work done by the force.