Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy / Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy / Problem 7

Spacecrafts, P and Q, have been deployed to orbit around the center of the Earth. Spacecraft P is moving at an altitude of 5.50×\times103 km, while spacecraft Q is at an altitude of 10.8×\times103 km. Determine the kinetic energies of P and Q, if their mass is 2.00×\times103 kg each. Assume the orbits are circular.
Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67×\times10-11 Nm2/kg2, mass of earth ME = 5.98×\times1024 kg, radius of earth = 6.38×\times106 m

