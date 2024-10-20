9. Work & Energy / Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy / Problem 7

Spacecrafts, P and Q, have been deployed to orbit around the center of the Earth. Spacecraft P is moving at an altitude of 5.50 × \times × 103 km, while spacecraft Q is at an altitude of 10.8 × \times × 103 km. Determine the kinetic energies of P and Q, if their mass is 2.00 × \times × 103 kg each. Assume the orbits are circular.

Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67 × \times × 10-11 Nm2/kg2, mass of earth M E = 5.98 × \times × 1024 kg, radius of earth = 6.38 × \times × 106 m