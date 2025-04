7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Kinetic Friction / Problem 3

A 25 kg block is resting on a level truck. You pull the box with an increasing horizontal force. The box moves when the pull is greater than 186 N. You realize that the box moves with a constant velocity of 1.4 m/s when you decrease the pull to 114 N. Determine the static and kinetic friction coefficients between the box and the truck.