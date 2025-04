7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Kinetic Friction / Problem 6

A rugby player kicks a 400 g ball with an initial speed of 25 m/s. The initial velocity vector makes an angle of 40° with the horizontal. The wind blowing in the stadium applies a constant horizontal drag force of magnitude F D to the moving ball. As a result, the ball's displacement is divided by 2 compared to the ball's displacement if there is no drag force. Calculate F D .