An industrial worker needs to move a 75-kg crate across a concrete floor. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the concrete floor is μₖ = 0.31. The worker applies a pulling force of 255N at an angle of 6.0° from the horizontal to slide the crate. Considering the setup, explain why the crate experiences a different acceleration when the force is applied at an angle compared to when the force is applied horizontally.