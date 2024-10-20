Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Kinetic Friction / Problem 4
Kinetic and static friction are determined experimentally by applying a horizontal force on an object until it moves and for some time after it starts moving. In one such experiment, a 86 N box is placed on a rough horizontal bench and pushed by a horizontal force. The graph below shows the friction force on the box as a function of the push. In what regions of the graph does static and kinetic friction occur?
Learn this concept