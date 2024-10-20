Flat Curves definitions Flashcards
Flat Curves definitions
- Centripetal ForceThe force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.
- Static FrictionThe frictional force that prevents two surfaces from sliding past each other, acting up to a maximum value.
- Coefficient of Static FrictionA dimensionless value representing the ratio of the maximum static frictional force to the normal force.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface against an object resting on it.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between an object and the Earth, proportional to the object's mass.
- Centripetal AccelerationThe acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center, calculated as V^2/R.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction.
- Kinetic FrictionThe frictional force acting between moving surfaces, usually less than static friction.
- Acceleration due to GravityThe acceleration of an object due to Earth's gravitational pull, approximately 9.8 m/s^2.
- Maximum SpeedThe highest velocity an object can achieve under specific conditions without losing control.
- Flat CurveA circular path on a level surface where static friction provides the centripetal force.
- VmaxThe maximum velocity an object can maintain on a flat curve without slipping.