Flat Curves definitions Flashcards

Flat Curves definitions

Flat Curves definitions
  • Centripetal Force
    The force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.
  • Static Friction
    The frictional force that prevents two surfaces from sliding past each other, acting up to a maximum value.
  • Coefficient of Static Friction
    A dimensionless value representing the ratio of the maximum static frictional force to the normal force.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface against an object resting on it.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, proportional to the object's mass.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    The acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center, calculated as V^2/R.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction.
  • Kinetic Friction
    The frictional force acting between moving surfaces, usually less than static friction.
  • Acceleration due to Gravity
    The acceleration of an object due to Earth's gravitational pull, approximately 9.8 m/s^2.
  • Maximum Speed
    The highest velocity an object can achieve under specific conditions without losing control.
  • Flat Curve
    A circular path on a level surface where static friction provides the centripetal force.
  • Vmax
    The maximum velocity an object can maintain on a flat curve without slipping.