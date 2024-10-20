Flat Curves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Centripetal Force The force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.

Static Friction The frictional force that prevents two surfaces from sliding past each other, acting up to a maximum value.

Coefficient of Static Friction A dimensionless value representing the ratio of the maximum static frictional force to the normal force.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface against an object resting on it.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, proportional to the object's mass.

Centripetal Acceleration The acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center, calculated as V^2/R.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction.

Kinetic Friction The frictional force acting between moving surfaces, usually less than static friction.

Acceleration due to Gravity The acceleration of an object due to Earth's gravitational pull, approximately 9.8 m/s^2.

Maximum Speed The highest velocity an object can achieve under specific conditions without losing control.

Flat Curve A circular path on a level surface where static friction provides the centripetal force.