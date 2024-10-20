Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equivalent Resistance A single resistor that represents the total resistance of a group of resistors in a circuit.

Series Connection Resistors connected end-to-end, increasing total resistance by summing individual resistances.

Parallel Connection Resistors connected across the same two points, decreasing total resistance by providing multiple paths for current.

Direct Connection A connection between resistors without any splits in the wire, characteristic of series circuits.

Loop A closed path in a circuit where current can flow, often used to identify parallel connections.

Voltage Source A component, like a battery, that provides electrical energy to a circuit.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, influenced by the circuit's resistance.

Ohm The unit of electrical resistance, symbolized by Ω, representing the resistance between two points.

Common Denominator A shared multiple of the denominators of two or more fractions, used to simplify parallel resistance calculations.

Shortcut Equation A simplified formula for calculating equivalent resistance in specific resistor configurations.

Branch A part of a circuit where the current can split into different paths, relevant in parallel circuits.

Charge An electrical property of particles that causes them to experience a force in an electric field.

Resistor Network A combination of multiple resistors in a circuit, which can be simplified to a single equivalent resistor.

Fraction A mathematical expression representing the division of one quantity by another, used in parallel resistance calculations.