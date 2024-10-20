Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electric Field definitions Flashcards

Back
Electric Field definitions
1/15
  • Electric Field
    A region around a charged particle where forces are exerted on other charges, measured in Newtons per Coulomb.
  • Point Charge
    A charged particle treated as if all its charge is concentrated at a single point in space.
  • Coulomb's Law
    Describes the force between two charges, proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
  • Newton per Coulomb
    The unit of electric field strength, representing the force experienced by a charge of one Coulomb.
  • Action-Reaction Pair
    A pair of forces that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, as described by Newton's third law.
  • Radial Field
    An electric field that radiates outward from a positive charge or inward towards a negative charge.
  • Inverse Square Law
    A principle stating that a specified physical quantity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
  • Test Charge
    A small charge used to measure the electric field strength at a point without disturbing the field.
  • Field Strength
    The magnitude of the electric field at a point, indicating how strong the field is.
  • Producing Charge
    The charge that generates an electric field, affecting other charges within the field.
  • Feeling Charge
    A charge that experiences a force due to the presence of an electric field.
  • Distance Ratio
    The relationship between distances from a charge where different electric field strengths are measured.
  • Positive Charge
    A type of charge that produces an electric field radiating outward.
  • Negative Charge
    A type of charge that produces an electric field pointing inward.
  • Electric Force
    The force exerted by an electric field on a charge, calculated as the product of the charge and the field strength.