Electric Field definitions Flashcards

Electric Field A region around a charged particle where forces are exerted on other charges, measured in Newtons per Coulomb.

Point Charge A charged particle treated as if all its charge is concentrated at a single point in space.

Coulomb's Law Describes the force between two charges, proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

Newton per Coulomb The unit of electric field strength, representing the force experienced by a charge of one Coulomb.

Action-Reaction Pair A pair of forces that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, as described by Newton's third law.

Radial Field An electric field that radiates outward from a positive charge or inward towards a negative charge.

Inverse Square Law A principle stating that a specified physical quantity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.

Test Charge A small charge used to measure the electric field strength at a point without disturbing the field.

Field Strength The magnitude of the electric field at a point, indicating how strong the field is.

Producing Charge The charge that generates an electric field, affecting other charges within the field.

Feeling Charge A charge that experiences a force due to the presence of an electric field.

Distance Ratio The relationship between distances from a charge where different electric field strengths are measured.

Positive Charge A type of charge that produces an electric field radiating outward.

Negative Charge A type of charge that produces an electric field pointing inward.