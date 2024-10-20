Electric Field definitions Flashcards
- Electric FieldA region around a charged particle where forces are exerted on other charges, measured in Newtons per Coulomb.
- Point ChargeA charged particle treated as if all its charge is concentrated at a single point in space.
- Coulomb's LawDescribes the force between two charges, proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
- Newton per CoulombThe unit of electric field strength, representing the force experienced by a charge of one Coulomb.
- Action-Reaction PairA pair of forces that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, as described by Newton's third law.
- Radial FieldAn electric field that radiates outward from a positive charge or inward towards a negative charge.
- Inverse Square LawA principle stating that a specified physical quantity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
- Test ChargeA small charge used to measure the electric field strength at a point without disturbing the field.
- Field StrengthThe magnitude of the electric field at a point, indicating how strong the field is.
- Producing ChargeThe charge that generates an electric field, affecting other charges within the field.
- Feeling ChargeA charge that experiences a force due to the presence of an electric field.
- Distance RatioThe relationship between distances from a charge where different electric field strengths are measured.
- Positive ChargeA type of charge that produces an electric field radiating outward.
- Negative ChargeA type of charge that produces an electric field pointing inward.
- Electric ForceThe force exerted by an electric field on a charge, calculated as the product of the charge and the field strength.