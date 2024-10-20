Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards
Gravitational Potential Energy definitions
- Gravitational Potential EnergyStored energy due to an object's height, convertible to kinetic energy as it falls.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy of motion, increasing as an object's speed increases.
- WorkEnergy transfer that occurs when a force acts on an object to cause displacement.
- DisplacementChange in position of an object, often denoted as delta y in vertical motion.
- MassMeasure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational force.
- GravityForce that attracts objects toward the center of the Earth, causing them to fall.
- HeightVertical distance above a reference point, affecting potential energy.
- Conservation of EnergyPrinciple stating energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.
- AccelerationRate of change of velocity, with gravity causing a constant acceleration of 9.8 m/s².
- JouleUnit of energy or work in the International System of Units.
- Delta ySymbol representing change in vertical position or height.
- Initial VelocityVelocity of an object before it undergoes acceleration or deceleration.
- Final VelocityVelocity of an object after it has undergone acceleration or deceleration.
- Stored EnergyEnergy held within a system, available for conversion to other forms.
- Negative WorkWork done against the direction of motion, reducing kinetic energy.