Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Gravitational Potential Energy Stored energy due to an object's height, convertible to kinetic energy as it falls.

Kinetic Energy Energy of motion, increasing as an object's speed increases.

Work Energy transfer that occurs when a force acts on an object to cause displacement.

Displacement Change in position of an object, often denoted as delta y in vertical motion.

Mass Measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational force.

Gravity Force that attracts objects toward the center of the Earth, causing them to fall.

Height Vertical distance above a reference point, affecting potential energy.

Conservation of Energy Principle stating energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.

Acceleration Rate of change of velocity, with gravity causing a constant acceleration of 9.8 m/s².

Joule Unit of energy or work in the International System of Units.

Delta y Symbol representing change in vertical position or height.

Initial Velocity Velocity of an object before it undergoes acceleration or deceleration.

Final Velocity Velocity of an object after it has undergone acceleration or deceleration.

Stored Energy Energy held within a system, available for conversion to other forms.