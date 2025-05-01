Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch quiz #1 Flashcards

Projectile motion is a combination of which two types of motion?
Projectile motion combines horizontal motion with zero acceleration and vertical motion with constant acceleration due to gravity.
What is the general shape of the path followed by an object in projectile motion?
An object in projectile motion follows a parabolic path.
For a projectile, how are the horizontal and vertical motions related?
The horizontal and vertical motions of a projectile are independent of each other, with horizontal motion having constant velocity and vertical motion experiencing constant acceleration due to gravity.
If you throw a baseball straight up, does it exhibit projectile motion?
Throwing a baseball straight up is not considered projectile motion in two dimensions; it is one-dimensional vertical motion under gravity.
Is mechanical energy conserved for an object in projectile motion (neglecting air resistance)?
Yes, mechanical energy is conserved for an object in projectile motion if air resistance is neglected.
How would you describe the motion of a bungee jumper immediately after launching off a bridge, considering only gravity?
Immediately after launching, the bungee jumper is in free fall and undergoes projectile motion under the influence of gravity.
Why is a baseball thrown by a pitcher considered to have projectile motion?
A baseball thrown by a pitcher moves in two dimensions under the influence of gravity, making it an example of projectile motion.
What are the component motions that make up projectile motion?
Projectile motion consists of independent horizontal motion (constant velocity) and vertical motion (constant acceleration due to gravity).
What is the horizontal acceleration of a projectile?
The horizontal acceleration of a projectile is zero.
What type of path does an object in projectile motion follow?
An object in projectile motion follows a parabolic path.
How can the path of a projectile be represented graphically?
The path of a projectile can be represented graphically as a parabola.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The horizontal velocity changes during flight, (b) The vertical acceleration is constant, (c) The path is parabolic, (d) The only force acting is gravity?
Statement (a) is incorrect; the horizontal velocity of a projectile remains constant during flight.
How would you describe an object in projectile motion?
An object in projectile motion moves in two dimensions under the influence of gravity, following a parabolic trajectory.
Which scenario best illustrates projectile motion?
An object launched or thrown at an angle to the horizontal, moving under the influence of gravity, best illustrates projectile motion.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The only acceleration is due to gravity, (b) The horizontal velocity is constant, (c) The vertical velocity is constant, (d) The path is a parabola?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the vertical velocity of a projectile changes due to gravity.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The horizontal acceleration is zero, (b) The vertical acceleration is -g, (c) The horizontal velocity changes, (d) The path is parabolic?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the horizontal velocity does not change during projectile motion.
At the highest point of a projectile's path, what is the angle between the velocity vector and the vertical?
At the highest point, the velocity vector is horizontal, so the angle with the vertical is 90 degrees.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The only force acting is gravity, (b) The horizontal velocity is constant, (c) The vertical velocity is constant, (d) The path is a parabola?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the vertical velocity changes due to gravity.
How would you best describe the trajectory of a projectile?
The trajectory of a projectile is a parabola.
What is an example of projectile motion?
An example of projectile motion is a ball thrown horizontally from a table.
Which of the following is an example of projectile motion?
A stone thrown at an angle to the ground is an example of projectile motion.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The only acceleration is due to gravity, (b) The horizontal velocity is constant, (c) The vertical velocity is constant, (d) The path is a parabola?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the vertical velocity changes due to gravity.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The horizontal acceleration is zero, (b) The vertical acceleration is -g, (c) The horizontal velocity changes, (d) The path is parabolic?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the horizontal velocity remains constant.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The only force acting is gravity, (b) The horizontal velocity is constant, (c) The vertical velocity is constant, (d) The path is a parabola?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the vertical velocity is not constant.
Which statement about projectile motion is incorrect: (a) The only force acting is gravity, (b) The horizontal velocity is constant, (c) The vertical velocity is constant, (d) The path is a parabola?
Statement (c) is incorrect; the vertical velocity changes due to gravity.
What type of path do objects that exhibit projectile motion follow?
Objects in projectile motion follow a parabolic path.
If a football is moving upward and rightward, what type of motion is it exhibiting?
The football is exhibiting projectile motion, moving in two dimensions under gravity.
If gravity can be neglected, what path will an electron follow after being shot horizontally?
If gravity is neglected, the electron will follow a straight-line path.
If a projectile is launched from ground level, what is the general shape of its trajectory?
A projectile launched from ground level follows a parabolic trajectory.
How does a constant wind speed affect the horizontal motion of a projectile?
A constant wind speed would add a constant horizontal velocity component, but in standard projectile motion analysis (without wind), horizontal velocity remains constant.
What happens when a ball is thrown horizontally from the top of a building?
The ball undergoes projectile motion, moving horizontally at constant velocity while accelerating downward due to gravity, following a parabolic path.
When an electron is shot at an initial speed horizontally, what is its vertical acceleration due to gravity?
The vertical acceleration of the electron is equal to -g (downward acceleration due to gravity).
If a shell is shot with an initial velocity at an angle, how can you determine its horizontal and vertical velocity components?
The horizontal component is v₀ cos(θ), and the vertical component is v₀ sin(θ), where v₀ is the initial speed and θ is the launch angle.
How do you calculate the speed of a ball when it leaves a launching ramp in a horizontal launch scenario?
The speed of the ball as it leaves the ramp is equal to its initial horizontal velocity, since the initial vertical velocity is zero.
If a shell is fired with a horizontal velocity, what is its initial vertical velocity?
If a shell is fired horizontally, its initial vertical velocity is zero.
What type of path does a projectile shot directly away from Earth's surface follow under the influence of gravity?
A projectile shot directly away from Earth's surface follows a parabolic path under the influence of gravity.