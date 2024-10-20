Moles and Avogadro's Number definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mole A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles of a substance, used to measure the amount of material.

Avogadro's Number The constant 6.022 x 10^23, representing the number of particles in one mole of a substance.

Molar Mass The mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole.

Carbon Atoms Basic units of carbon, often counted in moles for chemical calculations.

Aluminum A metallic element with a molar mass of 26.98 g/mol, used in mass-mole conversions.

Water (H2O) A compound with a molar mass of 18.02 g/mol, used in mass-to-particle calculations.

Particles The smallest units of a substance, counted in moles or using Avogadro's number.

Mass The amount of matter in an object, often converted to moles in thermodynamics.

Periodic Table A chart of elements used to find atomic and molar masses for calculations.

Atomic Mass The mass of an atom, often equivalent to the molar mass in grams per mole.

Thermodynamics The branch of physics dealing with heat and energy, often using moles in calculations.

Equation A mathematical statement used to convert between mass, moles, and particles.

Conversion The process of changing units, such as from mass to moles or moles to particles.

Nitrogen A gaseous element, often measured in moles for chemical reactions.