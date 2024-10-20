Moles and Avogadro's Number definitions Flashcards
- MoleA unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles of a substance, used to measure the amount of material.
- Avogadro's NumberThe constant 6.022 x 10^23, representing the number of particles in one mole of a substance.
- Molar MassThe mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole.
- Carbon AtomsBasic units of carbon, often counted in moles for chemical calculations.
- AluminumA metallic element with a molar mass of 26.98 g/mol, used in mass-mole conversions.
- Water (H2O)A compound with a molar mass of 18.02 g/mol, used in mass-to-particle calculations.
- ParticlesThe smallest units of a substance, counted in moles or using Avogadro's number.
- MassThe amount of matter in an object, often converted to moles in thermodynamics.
- Periodic TableA chart of elements used to find atomic and molar masses for calculations.
- Atomic MassThe mass of an atom, often equivalent to the molar mass in grams per mole.
- ThermodynamicsThe branch of physics dealing with heat and energy, often using moles in calculations.
- EquationA mathematical statement used to convert between mass, moles, and particles.
- ConversionThe process of changing units, such as from mass to moles or moles to particles.
- NitrogenA gaseous element, often measured in moles for chemical reactions.
- GramsA unit of mass used in conjunction with molar mass to calculate moles.