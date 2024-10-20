Skip to main content
Moles and Avogadro's Number definitions Flashcards

Moles and Avogadro's Number definitions
  • Mole
    A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles of a substance, used to measure the amount of material.
  • Avogadro's Number
    The constant 6.022 x 10^23, representing the number of particles in one mole of a substance.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole.
  • Carbon Atoms
    Basic units of carbon, often counted in moles for chemical calculations.
  • Aluminum
    A metallic element with a molar mass of 26.98 g/mol, used in mass-mole conversions.
  • Water (H2O)
    A compound with a molar mass of 18.02 g/mol, used in mass-to-particle calculations.
  • Particles
    The smallest units of a substance, counted in moles or using Avogadro's number.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter in an object, often converted to moles in thermodynamics.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart of elements used to find atomic and molar masses for calculations.
  • Atomic Mass
    The mass of an atom, often equivalent to the molar mass in grams per mole.
  • Thermodynamics
    The branch of physics dealing with heat and energy, often using moles in calculations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement used to convert between mass, moles, and particles.
  • Conversion
    The process of changing units, such as from mass to moles or moles to particles.
  • Nitrogen
    A gaseous element, often measured in moles for chemical reactions.
  • Grams
    A unit of mass used in conjunction with molar mass to calculate moles.