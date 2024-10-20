Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Refraction The bending of light as it passes through a transparent surface, changing its speed and direction.

Spherical Surface A curved boundary that can be convex or concave, affecting how light refracts through it.

Snell's Law A formula used to determine the angle of refraction based on the indices of refraction of two media.

Focal Length The distance from the surface to the focal point, determining the nature of the image formed.

Real Image An image formed when light rays converge, appearing inverted and can be projected on a screen.

Virtual Image An image formed when light rays diverge, appearing upright and cannot be projected on a screen.

Index of Refraction A measure of how much a medium slows down light, affecting the angle of refraction.

Convex Surface A spherical surface that bulges outward, having a positive radius of curvature.

Concave Surface A spherical surface that curves inward, having a negative radius of curvature.

Image Distance The distance from the surface to the image, indicating whether the image is real or virtual.

Radius of Curvature The radius of the sphere from which the surface is a part, positive for convex and negative for concave.

Sign Convention Rules determining the signs of distances and radii, crucial for accurate image formation calculations.

Object Distance The distance from the object to the surface, used in calculating image properties.

Transparent Surface A surface that allows light to pass through, enabling refraction and image formation.