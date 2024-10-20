Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions

Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions
  • Refraction
    The bending of light as it passes through a transparent surface, changing its speed and direction.
  • Spherical Surface
    A curved boundary that can be convex or concave, affecting how light refracts through it.
  • Snell's Law
    A formula used to determine the angle of refraction based on the indices of refraction of two media.
  • Focal Length
    The distance from the surface to the focal point, determining the nature of the image formed.
  • Real Image
    An image formed when light rays converge, appearing inverted and can be projected on a screen.
  • Virtual Image
    An image formed when light rays diverge, appearing upright and cannot be projected on a screen.
  • Index of Refraction
    A measure of how much a medium slows down light, affecting the angle of refraction.
  • Convex Surface
    A spherical surface that bulges outward, having a positive radius of curvature.
  • Concave Surface
    A spherical surface that curves inward, having a negative radius of curvature.
  • Image Distance
    The distance from the surface to the image, indicating whether the image is real or virtual.
  • Radius of Curvature
    The radius of the sphere from which the surface is a part, positive for convex and negative for concave.
  • Sign Convention
    Rules determining the signs of distances and radii, crucial for accurate image formation calculations.
  • Object Distance
    The distance from the object to the surface, used in calculating image properties.
  • Transparent Surface
    A surface that allows light to pass through, enabling refraction and image formation.
  • Refractive Index
    Another term for index of refraction, indicating how much a medium bends light.