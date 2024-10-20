Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions Flashcards
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions
- RefractionThe bending of light as it passes through a transparent surface, changing its speed and direction.
- Spherical SurfaceA curved boundary that can be convex or concave, affecting how light refracts through it.
- Snell's LawA formula used to determine the angle of refraction based on the indices of refraction of two media.
- Focal LengthThe distance from the surface to the focal point, determining the nature of the image formed.
- Real ImageAn image formed when light rays converge, appearing inverted and can be projected on a screen.
- Virtual ImageAn image formed when light rays diverge, appearing upright and cannot be projected on a screen.
- Index of RefractionA measure of how much a medium slows down light, affecting the angle of refraction.
- Convex SurfaceA spherical surface that bulges outward, having a positive radius of curvature.
- Concave SurfaceA spherical surface that curves inward, having a negative radius of curvature.
- Image DistanceThe distance from the surface to the image, indicating whether the image is real or virtual.
- Radius of CurvatureThe radius of the sphere from which the surface is a part, positive for convex and negative for concave.
- Sign ConventionRules determining the signs of distances and radii, crucial for accurate image formation calculations.
- Object DistanceThe distance from the object to the surface, used in calculating image properties.
- Transparent SurfaceA surface that allows light to pass through, enabling refraction and image formation.
- Refractive IndexAnother term for index of refraction, indicating how much a medium bends light.