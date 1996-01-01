33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
33. Geometric Optics
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
1
concept
Refraction at Spherical Surfaces
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
An object is embedded in glass as shown in the following figure. If the glass has a concave face, and is embedded in water, where will the image be located? Will the image be real or virtual?
A
-1.68 cm, virtual
B
-1.68 cm, real
C
-1.83 cm, virtual
D
-1.83 cm, real
E
No image is formed
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
Additional resources for Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- A Spherical Fish Bowl. A small tropical fish is at the center of a water-filled, spherical fish bowl 28.0 cm i...
- The left end of a long glass rod 8.00 cm in diameter, with an index of refraction of 1.60, is ground and polis...
- A goldfish lives in a 50-cm-diameter spherical fish bowl. The fish sees a cat watching it. If the cat's face i...
- Paraxial light rays approach a transparent sphere parallel to an optical axis passing through the center of th...
- A fortune teller's 'crystal ball' (actually just glass) is 10 cm in diameter. Her secret ring is placed 6.0 cm...