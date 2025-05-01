Refraction of Light & Snell's Law quiz #1 Flashcards
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What happens to a light wave as it bends when passing from one medium into another?The light wave changes speed and direction, a phenomenon known as refraction.What occurs when a ray of light moves from air into water?The light slows down and bends towards the normal due to refraction.Which color of white light bends the most when refracted by a prism: red, green, yellow, or orange?Violet light bends the most when refracted by a prism, while red bends the least.What is the phenomenon called when a ray of light bends upon entering a new medium?This phenomenon is called refraction.Which type of wave slows down when moving from air into the ocean?Light waves slow down when moving from air into the ocean due to the higher index of refraction.Why does light refract when it encounters the glass in a lens?Light refracts because it changes speed when entering a material with a different index of refraction.What causes refraction?Refraction is caused by a change in the speed of light as it passes from one medium to another.What happens when white light is refracted by a prism?White light is separated into its component colors, with each color bending by a different amount.How do you calculate the critical angle for light traveling from crown glass (n = 1.52) into water (n = 1.33)?The critical angle is calculated using sin(theta_c) = n2/n1, so theta_c = arcsin(1.33/1.52).Which property of light remains unchanged when it enters a different medium?The frequency of light remains unchanged when it enters a different medium.What causes the apparent change in a fish’s position when viewed from above water?Refraction of light at the water surface causes the fish’s position to appear shifted.Why is light refracted when it passes from air to water?Light is refracted because it changes speed when moving from air to water, causing it to bend.What is an example of refraction?A straw appearing bent in a glass of water is an example of refraction.What occurs as a ray of light passes from air into water?The ray slows down and bends towards the normal due to the higher index of refraction of water.What happens when white light strikes a prism?White light is dispersed into its component colors, each refracted by a different amount.How do you find the critical angle for an optical fiber using flint glass clad with crown glass?Use sin(theta_c) = n2/n1, where n1 is the index of flint glass and n2 is the index of crown glass.Why does a straw look bent when seen in a glass of water?The straw appears bent due to refraction of light at the water-air interface.What happens to a ray of light as it is reflected off a mirror and then enters a glass of water?After reflection, the ray refracts upon entering the water, changing direction due to the change in speed.What happens when light passes from air into water?Light slows down and bends towards the normal as it enters water.What occurs when a light wave goes through a pane of glass in a window?The light wave refracts, changing speed and direction as it passes through the glass.What happens when light is refracted through water from air?Light bends towards the normal and slows down as it enters water from air.Which statements correctly describe light refraction in water?Light slows down and bends towards the normal when entering water from air.When white light is sent through a glass prism, which color is refracted the most?Violet light is refracted the most when passing through a glass prism.When is the angle at which a ray of light strikes glass not the same as the angle it exits?When refraction occurs, the angle of incidence and the angle of refraction are generally not equal.What is it called when light bends as it moves from one substance to another?This is called refraction.Why does a straw appear bent when placed in a glass of water?The straw appears bent due to the refraction of light at the water-air boundary.What will not happen to a light wave when it moves from air into a solid?The frequency of the light wave will not change when moving from air into a solid.When does refraction of light occur?Refraction occurs when light enters a new medium at an angle and changes speed.What happens to light when it changes speed?When light changes speed as it enters a new medium, it refracts (bends).What happens to the speed of light as it exits air and enters a glass of water?The speed of light decreases as it enters glass or water from air.Why does refraction occur?Refraction occurs because light changes speed when passing from one medium to another.What happens to light when it changes speed: does it polarize, reflect, or refract?When light changes speed, it refracts.What happens when light travels from glass to air?Light speeds up and bends away from the normal when traveling from glass to air.What is the function of a prism?A prism refracts light, separating it into its component colors.What is the relationship between refraction and the speed of light?Refraction occurs because the speed of light changes when entering a medium with a different index of refraction.Which color of white light bends the least when it is refracted by a prism?Red light bends the least when refracted by a prism.Which color of white light bends the most when it is refracted by a prism?Violet light bends the most when refracted by a prism.Which types of waves refract when crossing from one medium to another?Light waves refract when crossing from one medium to another.How do you calculate the critical angle between glass (n = 1.90) and ice (n = 1.31)?Use sin(theta_c) = n2/n1, so theta_c = arcsin(1.31/1.90).What is the basic reason for the refraction of light?The basic reason for refraction is the change in speed of light as it enters a medium with a different index of refraction.