Problem 72

You look directly overhead and see a plane exactly 1.45 km above the ground flying faster than the speed of sound. By the time you hear the sonic boom, the plane has traveled a horizontal distance of 2.0 km. See Fig. 16–40. Determine (a) the angle of the shock cone, θ, and (b) the speed of the plane and its Mach number. Assume the speed of sound is 330 m/s.