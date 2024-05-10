18. Waves & Sound
Beats
Problem 16.49
(I) A guitar string produces 3 beat/s when sounded with a 350-Hz tuning fork and 8 beat/s when sounded with a 355-Hz tuning fork. What is the vibrational frequency of the string? Explain your reasoning.
