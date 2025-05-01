Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition

Back
Giancoli Douglas 5th edition Physics for Scientists and Engineers ISBN: 9780137488179
Physics - Giancoli Douglas 5th Physics for Scientists and Engineers - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, Estimating10 solutions
Ch. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One Dimension30 solutions
Ch. 03 - Kinematics in Two or Three Dimensions; Vectors15 solutions
Ch. 04 - Dynamics: Newton's Laws of Motion16 solutions
Ch. 05 - Using Newton's Laws: Friction, Circular Motion, Drag Forces22 solutions
Ch. 06 - Gravitation and Newton's Synthesis10 solutions
Ch. 07 - Work and Energy21 solutions
Ch. 08 - Conservation of Energy33 solutions
Ch. 09 - Linear Momentum26 solutions
Ch. 10 - Rotational Motion41 solutions
Ch. 11 - Angular Momentum; General Rotation27 solutions
Ch. 12 - Static Equilibrium; Elasticity and Fracture27 solutions
Ch. 13 - Fluids28 solutions
Ch. 14 - Oscillations14 solutions
Ch. 15 - Wave Motion35 solutions
Ch. 16 - Sound5 solutions
Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law40 solutions
Ch. 18 - Kinetic Theory of Gases18 solutions
Ch. 19 - Heat and the First Law of Thermodynamics31 solutions
Ch. 20 - Second Law of Thermodynamics32 solutions
Ch. 21 - Electric Charge and Electric Field7 solutions
Ch. 23 - Electric Potential20 solutions
Ch. 24 - Capacitance, Dielectrics, Electric Energy, Storage 15 solutions
Ch. 25 - Electric Current and Resistance32 solutions
Ch. 26 - DC Circuits22 solutions
Ch. 27 - Magnetism21 solutions
Ch. 28 - Sources of Magnetic Field24 solutions
Ch. 29 - Electromagnetic Induction and Faraday's Law21 solutions
Ch. 30 - Inductance, Electromagnetic Oscillations, and AC Circuits42 solutions
Ch. 31 - Maxwell's Equations and Electromagnetic Waves25 solutions
Ch. 32 - Light: Reflection and Refraction43 solutions
Ch. 33 - Lenses and Optical Instruments21 solutions
Ch. 34 - The Wave Nature of Light: Interference and Polarization28 solutions
Ch. 35 - Diffraction21 solutions
Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity30 solutions
Ch. 37 - Early Quantum Theory and Models of the Atom3 solutions
Ch. 38 - Quantum Mechanics1 solutions
Ch. 40 - Molecules and Solids6 solutions
Ch. 43 - Elementary Particles3 solutions
Ch. 44 - Astrophysics and Cosmology8 solutions