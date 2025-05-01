Problem 19

It is observed that 55.50 mL of water at 20°C completely fills a container to the brim. When the container and the water are heated to 60°C, 0.35 g of water is lost.

(a) What is the coefficient of volume expansion of the container?

(b) What is the most likely material of the container? Density of water at 60°C is 0.98324 g/mL.