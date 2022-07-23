You are given two vectors A = -3i + 6j and B = 7i + 2j. Let Counterclockwise angles be positive. What angle does A make with the +x-axis?
Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 38a
Chapter 1, Problem 38a
Given two vectors A = 4i + 7j and B = 5i - 2j, find the magnitude of each vector.
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To find the magnitude of a vector, use the formula: \( |\mathbf{A}| = \sqrt{A_x^2 + A_y^2} \), where \( A_x \) and \( A_y \) are the components of vector \( \mathbf{A} \).
For vector \( \mathbf{A} = 4\mathbf{i} + 7\mathbf{j} \), identify the components: \( A_x = 4 \) and \( A_y = 7 \).
Substitute the components of vector \( \mathbf{A} \) into the magnitude formula: \( |\mathbf{A}| = \sqrt{4^2 + 7^2} \).
Similarly, for vector \( \mathbf{B} = 5\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \), identify the components: \( B_x = 5 \) and \( B_y = -2 \).
Substitute the components of vector \( \mathbf{B} \) into the magnitude formula: \( |\mathbf{B}| = \sqrt{5^2 + (-2)^2} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Magnitude
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For a vector A = ai + bj, the magnitude is given by |A| = √(a² + b²). This formula helps determine the size of the vector in the coordinate plane.
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Vector Components
Vectors are represented by components along the coordinate axes, typically denoted as i and j for the x and y axes, respectively. Understanding vector components is crucial for calculating vector magnitude and performing operations like addition or subtraction.
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Pythagorean Theorem
The Pythagorean theorem is a fundamental principle in geometry that relates the lengths of the sides of a right triangle. It states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides, which is essential for calculating vector magnitudes.
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