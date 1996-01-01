Welcome back everybody. We are given this factor and we need to write down what the X and Y components are. Well for a given vector you typically have the components broken down by this. You have your X component times your I unit vector plus your Y component times your J unit vector plus your Z component. If there is a Z component times your a unit vector. Now we only have an I and a J component. So let's go ahead and rearrange our A. You match the above format. So we're going to have the A. Is negative 1.1 I plus 3.2 J. By comparing the two formulas, we see that our x component is equal to negative 1.1 and our y component is equal to 3.2 which corresponds to our answer of the Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

