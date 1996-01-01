Welcome back everybody. We are given this factor and we need to figure out what angle it makes with the positive X axis. The hope formula for this is that the tangent of Theta is equal to a Y component Over an X component are exponents in this case is -1 and RY component is to So let's go ahead and plug these numbers into this formula. Well first I'm actually going to manipulate this formula. You get data by itself by taking the arc tangent both sides. So you get that theta is equal to a Y over a X. Or your art tangent of a Y over a ax. You're gonna have your arc tangent of two over negative one which is equal to 63°. Now, is this the correct angle that we're looking for? Go ahead and plot our vector. Considering that we have a negative X component and a positive Y component, we are going to be somewhere over here and this 63 degrees that we found is this angle right here. However we want the counterclockwise angle from the positive X axis. So this is the angle that we're looking for. So the data that we're actually looking for is going to be 180 degrees minus 63 degrees which equals 117 degrees corresponding to our final answer of a thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

