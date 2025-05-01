Problem 1a
A diesel engine performs J of mechanical work and discards J of heat each cycle. How much heat must be supplied to the engine in each cycle?
Problem 8a
Calculate the theoretical efficiency for an Otto-cycle engine with and .
Problem 9a
The Otto-cycle engine in a Mercedes-Benz SLK230 has a compression ratio of . What is the ideal efficiency of the engine? Use .
Problem 11
A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of , runs on an input of W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at °C. If you put a dozen -L plastic bottles of water at °C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to °C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)
Problem 14a
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the engine receives kJ of heat energy from the reservoir at K in each cycle, how many joules per cycle does it discard to the reservoir at K?
Problem 14b
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. How much mechanical work is performed by the engine during each cycle?
Problem 14c
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the thermal efficiency of the engine?
Problem 18a
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. Assuming the freezer operates for hours each day, how much power does it require while operating?
Problem 18c
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. What is the theoretical maximum amount of ice this freezer could make in an hour, starting with water at °C?
Problem 19a
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If in each cycle the refrigerator receives J of heat energy from the reservoir at K, how many joules of heat energy does it deliver to the reservoir at K?
Problem 19b
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the refrigerator completes cycles each minute, what power input is required to operate it?
Problem 19c
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the coefficient of performance of the refrigerator?
Problem 20
A Carnot heat engine uses a hot reservoir consisting of a large amount of boiling water and a cold reservoir consisting of a large tub of ice and water. In minutes of operation, the heat rejected by the engine melts kg of ice. During this time, how much work is performed by the engine?
Problem 22a
You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with kg of °C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.
Problem 23a
A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
Problem 24a
You make tea with kg of °C water and let it cool to room temperature (°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.
Problem 28a
Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume . The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume . Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.
Problem 29
A lonely party balloon with a volume of L and containing mol of air is left behind to drift in the temporarily uninhabited and depressurized International Space Station. Sunlight coming through a porthole heats and explodes the balloon, causing the air in it to undergo a free expansion into the empty station, whose total volume is m3. Calculate the entropy change of the air during the expansion.
Ch 20: The Second Law of Thermodynamics
