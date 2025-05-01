Problem 22a

You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with 195 195 kg of 30.0 30.0 °C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in 5.00 5.00 kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.