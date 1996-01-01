Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
CALC Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume V. The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume 3V. (a) Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.

