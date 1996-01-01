Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use 730 kW•h of energy per year. (a) Assuming the freezer operates for 5 hours each day, how much power does it require while operating?

Relevant Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.