Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

CALC You make tea with 0.250 kg of 85.0°C water and let it cool to room temperature 120.0°C2. (a) Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.

Relevant Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.