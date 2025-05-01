10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Review: Percent Problem Solving
10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Review: Percent Problem Solving
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Saphia's lunch bill was \$17.65. She wants to leave an 18% tip. How much should the tip be?5views
- Multiple Choice
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for \$250. The sale price was 65% of the original price. What was the original price?5views
- Multiple Choice
If sales tax on a \$36 pair of shoes is \$1.26, find the sales tax on a \$250 pair of shoes.5views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose the local sales tax rate is 6.5% and you buy a car for \$12,500. What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.5views