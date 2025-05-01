7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Line Graphs
7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Line Graphs
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- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. How much rainfall was recorded in March?1views
- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Estimate the total rainfall for January and February.1views
- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Approximately how many more mm of rainfall were recorded in April than February?1views
- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Approximately how many less mm of rainfall were recorded in May than June?