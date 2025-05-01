7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Bar Graphs
7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Bar Graphs
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- Multiple Choice
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. What city has the largest population?1views
- Multiple Choice
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. What is approximate population of Dunhaven?1views
- Multiple Choice
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. Estimate how many more people live in Cedar Falls than Brighton.1views