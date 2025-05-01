11. Graphing Linear Equations
Slope-Intercept Form
11. Graphing Linear Equations
Slope-Intercept Form
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- Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the –intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.5views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
Intercept =4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
intercept =4views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.3views