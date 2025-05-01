Introduction to Inverse Functions

Consider the set of ordered pairs. Verify if it is one-to-one. If so, find its inverse.

f = { ( 2 , 9 ) , ( 4 , 11 ) , ( 6 , 15 ) , ( 8 , 20 ) } f={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(2,9),(4,11),(6,15),(8,20)\(\right\]\rbrace\)}