Skip to main content
Statistics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 9
Next
4. Probability / Complements / Problem 4
Problem 4
In a manufacturing process, the probability that an item is defective is
0.474
0.474
. For a quality check involving four randomly selected items, determine the following:
The probability that all four items are non-defective.
A
0.0263
0.0263
B
0.2221
0.2221
C
0.1443
0.1443
D
0.0765
0.0765
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options