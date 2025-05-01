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4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 9
4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
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4. Probability / Addition Rule / Problem 8
Problem 8
If the probability of event A is 0.2 and the probability of event B is 0.3, what is the probability of either event A or event B occurring if they are mutually exclusive?
A
0.5
B
0.4
C
0.1
D
0.6
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