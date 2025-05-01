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4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
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4. Probability / Complements / Problem 6
Problem 6
The probability that an event
E
E
will not occur is given below. Find the probability that the event will occur.
P
(
E
ˉ
)
=
0.86
P(\(\bar{E}\)) = 0.86
A
0
0
B
0.07
0.07
C
0.14
0.14
D
0.28
0.28
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