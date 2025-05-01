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4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
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4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
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4. Probability / Introduction to Contingency Tables / Problem 3
Problem 3
A college tracks the number of male and female students who graduate with degrees in science and non-science fields:
What is the probability that a randomly selected science graduate is male?
A
0.441
0.441
B
0.500
0.500
C
0.560
0.560
D
0.395
0.395
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