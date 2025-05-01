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4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
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4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
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4. Probability / Introduction to Contingency Tables / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following wordings should you interpret as a conditional probability question?
A
"What is the overall probability that a patient has diabetes regardless of age?" which asks for a marginal probability across all ages.
B
"What is the probability that a randomly selected patient has diabetes given that they are over 60 years old?"
C
"What is the probability that a patient both smokes and has diabetes?" which is a joint probability asking for the intersection count divided by the grand total.
D
"What portion of the sample are patients over 60 years old?" which asks for a marginal proportion focusing on a single category.
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