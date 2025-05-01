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4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 2
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Problem 5
Problem 6
4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
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4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 5
Problem 5
Two boxes are used: Box 1 contains 3 red and 2 blue marbles, Box 2 contains 1 red and 4 blue marbles. A box is chosen with probabilities 0.6 for Box 1 and 0.4 for Box 2. A marble drawn is red. What is the probability it came from Box 1?
A
0.44
B
0.82
C
0.60
D
0.36
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