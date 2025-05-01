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4. Probability - Part 3 of 3!
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 4
Problem 4

A university study reports the following: 55%55\% of students who complete a tutoring program pass the final exam, 35%35\% of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam, and 10%10\% of students who complete the tutoring program, attend all review sessions, and submit all assignments pass the final exam. Which expression correctly represents the statement '35%35\% of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam' as a conditional probability?