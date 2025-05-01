A university study reports the following: 55 % 55\% of students who complete a tutoring program pass the final exam, 35 % 35\% of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam, and 10 % 10\% of students who complete the tutoring program, attend all review sessions, and submit all assignments pass the final exam. Which expression correctly represents the statement ' 35 % 35\% of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam' as a conditional probability?