8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Variance / Problem 10
Problem 10
A food scientist wishes to estimate the variability in fiber content (in grams per serving) of a new high‑fiber breakfast cereal. A simple random sample of servings yields a sample standard deviation of g. Assuming fiber content is normally distributed, using a confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values and , and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation .