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8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Variance / Problem 10
Problem 10

A food scientist wishes to estimate the variability in fiber content (in grams per serving) of a new high‑fiber breakfast cereal. A simple random sample of n=36n=36 servings yields a sample standard deviation of s=1.20s=1.20g. Assuming fiber content is normally distributed, using a 99%99\% confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values χL2\(\chi\)_{L}^2 and χR2\(\chi\)_{R}^2, and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation σ\(\sigma\).