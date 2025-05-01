A food scientist wishes to estimate the variability in fiber content (in grams per serving) of a new high‑fiber breakfast cereal. A simple random sample of n = 36 n=36 servings yields a sample standard deviation of s = 1.20 s=1.20 g. Assuming fiber content is normally distributed, using a 99 % 99\% confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values χ L 2 \(\chi\)_{L}^2 and χ R 2 \(\chi\)_{R}^2 , and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation σ \(\sigma\) .