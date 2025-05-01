8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Variance / Problem 11
Problem 11
A pediatrician measures head circumferences (in units of cm) of healthy newborns and finds a sample standard deviation of cm. To gauge the precision of this estimate, she takes bootstrap samples (with the replacement) of size and computes each sample’s standard deviation. The sorted bootstrap standard deviations (in cm) are: . Using these values, construct a bootstrap confidence interval for the true population standard deviation .