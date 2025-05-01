A pediatrician measures head circumferences (in units of cm) of 12 12 healthy newborns and finds a sample standard deviation of s = 0.49 s=0.49 cm. To gauge the precision of this estimate, she takes 10 10 bootstrap samples (with the replacement) of size 12 12 and computes each sample’s standard deviation. The sorted bootstrap standard deviations (in cm) are: 0.45 , 0.48 , 0.49 , 0.50 , 0.51 , 0.52 , 0.54 , 0.56 , 0.58 , 0.60 0.45,0.48,0.49,0.50,0.51,0.52,0.54,0.56,0.58,0.60 . Using these 10 10 values, construct a 95 % 95\% bootstrap confidence interval for the true population standard deviation σ \(\sigma\) .