A quality‐control engineer is interested in the variability of caffeine concentration (in ) in a particular brand of espresso. A simple random sample of cups is taken, and the sample standard deviation is found to be . Assuming the population of concentrations is approximately normal, using a confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values and , and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation .
Chicago Commute Times: The following are commute times in minutes for a random sample of Chicago residents: . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean commute time. Is this interval a precise estimate of the mean?
A health organization wants to estimate the average cholesterol level of adults in a city. They require confidence that the sample mean is within milligrams per deciliter of the population mean. Prior data indicates that the population standard deviation is milligrams per deciliter. What is the minimum sample size that is needed? Would sampling only from one clinic be appropriate?
A researcher wants to estimate the mean weight of a certain species of fish. The population standard deviation is known to be grams. If the sample size is and the confidence level is , what is the margin of error for this estimate?
A company claims that the average delivery time for its packages is hours with a standard deviation of hours. If a random sample of deliveries is selected, what is the probability that the sample mean delivery time is more than hours?
A confidence interval for the average test score in a class is given as . What are the sample mean and the margin of error?
A study reports that the mean daily water consumption per household in a certain city is liters, with a standard deviation of liters. Suppose random samples of households are selected, and the mean daily water consumption for each sample is calculated. What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means?