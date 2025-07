Chicago Commute Times: The following are 15 15 commute times in minutes for a random sample of Chicago residents: 10 , 35 , 20 , 15 , 60 , 10 , 30 , 45 , 10 , 55 , 20 , 10 , 25 , 40 , 10 10, 35, 20, 15, 60, 10, 30, 45, 10, 55, 20, 10, 25, 40, 10 . Construct a 99 % 99\% confidence interval for the population mean commute time. Is this interval a precise estimate of the mean?