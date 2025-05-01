Skip to main content
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Confidence Intervals for Population Mean / Problem 3
Problem 3

A health organization wants to estimate the average cholesterol level of adults in a city. They require 99%99\% confidence that the sample mean is within 44 milligrams per deciliter of the population mean. Prior data indicates that the population standard deviation is 22.522.5 milligrams per deciliter. What is the minimum sample size that is needed? Would sampling only from one clinic be appropriate?

