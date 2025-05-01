Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
A health organization wants to estimate the average cholesterol level of adults in a city. They require confidence that the sample mean is within milligrams per deciliter of the population mean. Prior data indicates that the population standard deviation is milligrams per deciliter. What is the minimum sample size that is needed? Would sampling only from one clinic be appropriate?
