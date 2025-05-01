A quality‐control engineer is interested in the variability of caffeine concentration (in mg/mL \text{mg/mL} ) in a particular brand of espresso. A simple random sample of n = 30 n=30 cups is taken, and the sample standard deviation is found to be s = 0.35 mg/mL s=0.35\text{ mg/mL} . Assuming the population of concentrations is approximately normal, using a 95 % 95\% confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values χ L 2 \chi_{L}^2 and χ R 2 \chi_{R}^2 , and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation σ \sigma .