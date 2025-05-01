Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Confidence Intervals for Population Mean / Problem 1
Problem 1
A quality‐control engineer is interested in the variability of caffeine concentration (in ) in a particular brand of espresso. A simple random sample of cups is taken, and the sample standard deviation is found to be . Assuming the population of concentrations is approximately normal, using a confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values and , and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation .
Learn this concept