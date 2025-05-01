Skip to main content
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 7

A study reports that the mean daily water consumption per household in a certain city is 245245 liters, with a standard deviation of 3838 liters. Suppose random samples of 6464 households are selected, and the mean daily water consumption for each sample is calculated. What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means?

