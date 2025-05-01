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Percentiles & Quartiles
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Percentiles & Quartiles
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 1
Problem 1
Determine whether the statement is true or false.
The first quartile represents the value below which
50
%
50\%
of the data fall.
A
True
B
False
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