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Percentiles & Quartiles
3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 5
Problem 5

The number of defective products recorded daily over 1616 days is as follows: 5, 7, 6, 8, 10, 6, 9, 50, 7, 8, 9, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7\(\text{5, 7, 6, 8, 10, 6, 9, 50, 7, 8, 9, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7}\). Identify any outliers among the data.