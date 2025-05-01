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Percentiles & Quartiles
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Problem 5
Percentiles & Quartiles
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 5
Problem 5
The number of defective products recorded daily over
16
16
days is as follows:
5, 7, 6, 8, 10, 6, 9, 50, 7, 8, 9, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7
\(\text{5, 7, 6, 8, 10, 6, 9, 50, 7, 8, 9, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7}\)
. Identify any outliers among the data.
A
50
50
B
5
5
and
50
50
C
10
10
and
50
50
D
No outliers
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