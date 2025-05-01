The number of defective products recorded daily over 16 16 days is as follows: 5, 7, 6, 8, 10, 6, 9, 50, 7, 8, 9, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7 \(\text{5, 7, 6, 8, 10, 6, 9, 50, 7, 8, 9, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7}\) . Identify any outliers among the data.